Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI

David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Waukegan, Ill., is in the Brown County Jail after he was arrested Sunday night for his sixth offense of driving while intoxicated.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 67-year-old David Ryan was going 91 in a 70 MPH zone on northbound I-41. A trooper stopped him just north of Lineville Road and noticed an odor of drugs from the car. The driver was agitated and showed signs of impairment, according the trooper.

Ryan was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was described as “very uncooperative” so a warrant was obtained for a blood test at a hospital.

The State Patrol says Ryan was cited for operating without a license and speeding and is awaiting a formal felony OWI charge.

