Governor Evers talks about federal COVID-19 relief funds on Upfront

By law, the $3.2 billion COVID-19 federal relief money coming to Wisconsin is at the Governor’s disposal.
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers vetoed a series of Republican bills that would have redirected how the state would spend federal stimulus money.

Evers said he plans to put $420 million toward a grant program for small businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

This morning on Upfront, Evers told Patrick Paolantonio that the money will also be used for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, as the number of Wisconsinites getting vaccinated is now on the downward trend.

“It’s plateauing if anything. What we do need to do, and we’ve already started it, is reaching out to historically hesitant communities,” said Evers. “People have to understand that this is important for our economy and our way of life in Wisconsin so we will not give up until we have herd immunity. We’ll get there but it’s going to take some different strategies and frankly, a lot of smaller efforts all across the state in particular urban areas.”

Evers said at this point he is waiting for guidance from the treasury department before the money could be dispersed in the next few weeks.

