“Go Green” with interactive exhibits at Titletown Plaza

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Earth Day celebrations continue Saturday, May 1, at Titletown near Lambeau Field. You can learn practical tips for being more eco-friendly through interactive exhibits in the plaza.

Titletown promotes it as Earth Day, Arbor Day and May Day rolled into one. You’ll get information from organizations including The Farmory, Tri-County Recycling, the Green Bay Department of Public Works, Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, New Leaf Foods, and Planting for a Purpose.

There will be a drop-off in Lot 5 where you can bring electronics that can’t go in landfills -- excluding TVs, monitors, or anything with freon. You can also bring paper documents to be securely shredded.

“Go Green with Titletown” is free and runs from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

