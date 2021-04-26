Former coach, teacher sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with student

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A former volleyball coach and substitute teacher was sentenced last week to two years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a student when she worked at Oconto Falls High School in 2014.

Larsen pleaded no contest in February to third-degree sexual assault. Charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement were dismissed but were read into her court record.

Back in 2014, investigators received an anonymous tip that Brynn Larsen was seen holding hands and kissing a 15-year-old girl, but the student denied a sexual relationship and Larsen told investigators she didn’t think the relationship was inappropriate. The criminal complaint added that the high school athletic director was aware of complaints but he substantiate them and he had a talk with Larsen about boundaries.

In 2019, the victim contacted police and detailed a sexual relationship with Larsen. Detectives contacted Larsen through Facebook, posing as the victim, and they say Larsen admitted to the sexual relationship during a lengthy discussion.

In addition to two years in state prison, Larsen was given five years of extended supervision and will be added to Wisconsin’s sex offender registry. The judge ordered her not to have any contact with minors without prior approval, and she can’t have any contact with the victim.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.