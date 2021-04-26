Advertisement

FOR SOME, WE’LL GO FROM SNOW TO STORMS!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Roads may be slippery this morning across northern Wisconsin. Wet snow or icy mixed precipitation will be likely along and north of Highway 64. Some areas will get a slushy inch or two of snow. Drivers should allow for extra traveling time between now and the midday. Farther south, a few morning rain showers are possible. While the afternoon looks drier, clouds will likely linger for most of the day.

An area of low pressure in the High Plains is gaining strength. As it intensifies, southeast winds will become a bit gusty this afternoon. High temperatures will vary from the lower 40s in far northeast Wisconsin, to the lower 60s across central portions of the state. Most of our highs in the Fox Valley will reach the 50s, but not until late this afternoon.

Warm air will be surging northward into Wisconsin tonight and into Tuesday. This clash of the air masses will help create scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some may be strong with downpours and hail. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but we may consider an upgrade, so stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 15-30 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Morning rain or snow, especially NORTH. Plenty of clouds. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 (40s in the Northwoods)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Spotty showers. Wind weakens. LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms develop. Much warmer south (near 70°). HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixed with clouds. A bit breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 65

