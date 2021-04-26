Fire damages Manitowoc park building, police offering $500 reward for information leading to arrest
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for your help in finding who is responsible for vandalizing a Lincoln Park bathroom shelter building in Manitowoc.
According to police, the vandalism happened sometime between Friday, April 23 and Monday, April 26.
Officials say the person, or persons, responsible started a toilet paper dispenser on fire, which caused significant damage.
Police add the building is located next to the Lincoln Park tennis and softball areas.
Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 920-683-4466, which will allow you to remain anonymous.
You’re asked to provide the incident number of 2021-0004981 when calling.
Police and Crimestopppers officials are offering a $500 reward for information which leads to arrest of those responsible.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.