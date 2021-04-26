Advertisement

Fire damages Manitowoc park building, police offering $500 reward for information leading to arrest

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for your help in finding who is responsible for vandalizing a Lincoln Park bathroom shelter building in Manitowoc.

According to police, the vandalism happened sometime between Friday, April 23 and Monday, April 26.

Officials say the person, or persons, responsible started a toilet paper dispenser on fire, which caused significant damage.

Police add the building is located next to the Lincoln Park tennis and softball areas.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 920-683-4466, which will allow you to remain anonymous.

You’re asked to provide the incident number of 2021-0004981 when calling.

Police and Crimestopppers officials are offering a $500 reward for information which leads to arrest of those responsible.

The Manitowoc Police Department, in cooperation with CRIMESTOPPERS, is offering up to a $500 reward for any information...

Posted by Manitowoc Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
3 Brilliant Minutes: Update on Ingenuity
childhood vaccinations
CDC: Childhood immunization rates are down nationwide in 2020
Appleton sees apartment boom
Appleton sees apartment boom
New directory shows cities offering incentives, credits to recruit remote workers
New directory shows cities offering incentives, credits to recruit remote workers
A look at the decrease in childhood vaccinations in Wisconsin
A look at the decrease in childhood vaccinations in Wisconsin