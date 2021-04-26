Downtown Appleton seeing boom in residential living opportunities

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several new apartment complexes are popping up in downtown Appleton.

“People want a nice, safe walkable corridor, they want activities, they want it to be vibrant,” said Appleton Downtown Executive Director Jennifer Stephany. “They want to be able to walk to the restaurant or see a show at our Fox Cities Performing arts center - all in your neighborhood.”

Appleton Downtown Executive Director Jennifer Stephany says an analysis the City of Appleton did a few years ago showed there was a market for residential living downtown.

Now with several new and upcoming apartment complexes in the city those results are coming to fruition.

“I think it validates the comprehensive plan and the study that was completed in 2017, and all of those steps we’ve taken in order to position ourselves to be able to invite residential opportunities into our downtown,” said Community and Economic Director Karen Harkness.

“The city of Appleton put TIF districts in place, we have an opportunity district that covers a portion of our downtown, so right now there’s a tremendous number of tools that are available for developers to do new development like this,” said Stephany.

The city has been actively working to promote this growth because of what residential living could bring to the local economy.

“Definitely increases foot traffic for all of the businesses within the downtown,” said Stephany. “Whether you’re a service business, a retail business, hospitality, there’s great opportunity to pull in a new customer and have that returning customer.”

“That’s so important to infuse vibrancy and vitality 24/7 in your downtown,” said Harkness.

Harkness believes this goes beyond a local movement, but a national change in how people want to live. A change she sees as a result of decades of work that many communities across America have made to revitalize downtowns since the rise of suburbs and shopping malls drew people away from urban areas.

“The results are just beginning to be seen,” said Harkness. “Not only in Appleton, but really across the United States now as people are coming back into those urban areas, they’re coming back to the central business districts and to the downtown.”

She and Stephany don’t see that trend changing anytime soon.

“There’s definitely more interest for additional residential units,” said Stephany. “Right now, over the next couple years, you’re going to see another 200 plus units coming online in our district. So it’s very exciting and very promising.”

