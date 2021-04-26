Advertisement

Downtown Appleton seeing boom in residential living opportunities

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several new apartment complexes are popping up in downtown Appleton.

“People want a nice, safe walkable corridor, they want activities, they want it to be vibrant,” said Appleton Downtown Executive Director Jennifer Stephany. “They want to be able to walk to the restaurant or see a show at our Fox Cities Performing arts center - all in your neighborhood.”

Appleton Downtown Executive Director Jennifer Stephany says an analysis the City of Appleton did a few years ago showed there was a market for residential living downtown.

Now with several new and upcoming apartment complexes in the city those results are coming to fruition.

“I think it validates the comprehensive plan and the study that was completed in 2017, and all of those steps we’ve taken in order to position ourselves to be able to invite residential opportunities into our downtown,” said Community and Economic Director Karen Harkness.

“The city of Appleton put TIF districts in place, we have an opportunity district that covers a portion of our downtown, so right now there’s a tremendous number of tools that are available for developers to do new development like this,” said Stephany.

The city has been actively working to promote this growth because of what residential living could bring to the local economy.

“Definitely increases foot traffic for all of the businesses within the downtown,” said Stephany. “Whether you’re a service business, a retail business, hospitality, there’s great opportunity to pull in a new customer and have that returning customer.”

“That’s so important to infuse vibrancy and vitality 24/7 in your downtown,” said Harkness.

Harkness believes this goes beyond a local movement, but a national change in how people want to live. A change she sees as a result of decades of work that many communities across America have made to revitalize downtowns since the rise of suburbs and shopping malls drew people away from urban areas.

“The results are just beginning to be seen,” said Harkness. “Not only in Appleton, but really across the United States now as people are coming back into those urban areas, they’re coming back to the central business districts and to the downtown.”

She and Stephany don’t see that trend changing anytime soon.

“There’s definitely more interest for additional residential units,” said Stephany. “Right now, over the next couple years, you’re going to see another 200 plus units coming online in our district. So it’s very exciting and very promising.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
3 Brilliant Minutes: Update on Ingenuity
childhood vaccinations
CDC: Childhood immunization rates are down nationwide in 2020
Appleton sees apartment boom
Appleton sees apartment boom
New directory shows cities offering incentives, credits to recruit remote workers
New directory shows cities offering incentives, credits to recruit remote workers
A look at the decrease in childhood vaccinations in Wisconsin
A look at the decrease in childhood vaccinations in Wisconsin