CDC: Childhood immunization rates are down nationwide in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Wisconsin, the healthcare community doesn’t want you to forget about other important immunizations, especially for children.

The CDC now reporting fewer childhood vaccines have been given during th COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic hit and Operation Warp Speed jumped into action, it was all hands on deck for COVID-19.

“Every vaccine company on the planet was going to get involved in COVID,” said Dr. Jim Conway, UW health infectious disease pediatrician and medical director of UW Health’s immunization program.

That made Dr. Conway a bit concerned about the manufacturing of other necessary vaccines.

“I’d say me and some of my peers that work on vaccine programs regularly had a little bit of nervousness about what could happen if priorities got shifted, but I think we were very reassured pretty early on that there was no intention of decreasing the ongoing production of vaccines in this country,” said Dr. Conway.

Dr. Conway said in fact, the opposite happened across the nation and here in Wisconsin, where there were enough vaccines, but not enough appointments made by people.

“When we went into safer-at-home, we basically canceled most elective medical procedures, but we tried to keep kids under the age of two coming in still for vaccines,” said Dr. Conway. “But as you would expect, a lot of people were nervous about going into medical facilities and so we saw quite a few kids, not only in that group but across the whole age spectrum, missing vaccination appointments.”

He said families either canceled or postponed important immunizations. Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows the biggest decline in routine vaccinations for children ages 5 and 6. Dr. Conway said it still hasn’t rebounded.

“It’s troubling in that it doesn’t take much to reintroduce a vaccine preventable disease,” said Dr. Conway. “It’s only a plane flight away.”

With travel picking up and more in-person classes being held, it causes even more concern for Dr. Conway.

“We’re pretty nervous that as travel resumes from a lot of these areas of the world we may start seeing reintroduction of diseases that we just haven’t seen very much in the last decades,” said Dr. Conway. “If we’re down, you know, almost 20% of our immunizations nationally at this point, we are unfortunately kind of a sitting duck with a disaster waiting to happen.”

With World Immunization Week underway, Dr. Conway said now is the perfect time to make appointments.

“This is a good time as we’ve got things under reasonable control at least at this point in Wisconsin, for people to use this opportunity to get caught up with their vaccines,” said Dr. Conway.

Dr. Conway said if families can get back up-to-date for routine vaccines now, then it will make it easier to get kids vaccinated for COVID-19 when it’s approved.

“We’re still optimistic that at some point this summer COVID vaccines are going to be approved for adolescents and older kids and so then you’re going to have the whole crisis of trying to figure out a way to manage all of them amidst back-to-school time vaccines. And so I think if we can optimize and start working on these things now in May and June, I think it’ll make it a lot easier for everybody as we get into summer,” said Dr. Conway.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.