WATCHING FOR A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Colder air has settled over Northeast Wisconsin. Despite a sunny start to the day, highs will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds should increase through the afternoon. The day will be dry, but tonight a rain/snow mix will develop.

Roads could turn slippery by Monday morning... mainly along and NORTH of Hwy 29, where some slushy snow accumulation is possible. Some sleet/snow may mix in for a time around Green Bay southward, but most of what falls should be rain. Lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 30s. Highs on Monday should stay around 50.

The week ahead looks rather unsettled with a chance for rain almost every day. Scattered showers are possible throughout Monday. Tuesday will start mostly dry, but there will be a chance for storms for the afternoon and overnight. At this time, it looks like the risk of severe weather is generally LOW. But, a few stronger storms may possible Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Most of the rain will be out of here by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be on a bit of a rollercoaster ride this week. We’ll go from the upper 40s and low 50s today and Monday into the lower 70s ahead of the storm threat on Tuesday! But then, temperatures cool back down for the middle of the week with upper 50s to lower 60s on tap Wednesday through Friday. There may be a spotty shower Thursday, but Friday is looking dry. Continue to check back for more updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N then E 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SE 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TODAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Chilly. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Wintry mix possible NORTH with rain south. LOW: 34

MONDAY: Morning mix or snow... mainly NORTH. Cloudy and breezy, but milder. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, and warmer. Afternoon rain and storms possible... some could be strong. HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers... mostly early. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers? HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable temps. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Small chance of a shower late or at night. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

