SWAT team assists police in search of Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say members of the SWAT team assisted with a search warrant at an area home Sunday after a crime had been committed overnight at the residence.

According to police, officers and members of the SWAT team were called to a home in the area of the 800 block of Shawano Avenue and Hazel Street at about 10 a.m.

Traffic in the area was blocked off from about 10 a.m. to shortly before 1 p.m.

According to police, some people were detained, however officers tell Action 2 News no one was immediately taken to the Brown County Jail.

Officers are still processing information regarding the incident.

No details about the crime that was committed during the overnight hours were immediately available.

Police tell Action 2 News no shots were fired by either party during the incident, which they add is not considered a standoff.

