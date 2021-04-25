State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says it is revising the state’s COVID-19 death toll Sunday as another 399 new cases are confirmed Sunday.

The DHS says the new cases are among 4,071 people tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. Sunday marks the second day in a row the state reported fewer than 600 people testing positive for the virus, which causes COVID-19, since Monday.

It also caused the 7-day average to drop from 620 cases per day to 603. The state’s seven-day average has dropped daily since April 15, when it was at 809, a day after it had jumped to 823.

Looking at all tests received in the past day, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate’s 7-day average held steady for a third day at 3.1%.

Health officials lowered Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll by one Sunday, putting the total number of people who died from COVID-19 at 6,576. The state revised the death toll in Kenosha County, lowering it by one to 305. Meanwhile, the DHS revised case numbers for Brown, Florence, Menominee, Polk, Rusk and Waukesha Counties.

Wisconsin’s 7-day death average held steady at seven for a second day, and the state’s death rate also held steady from Saturday at 1.14%. The state’s death rate was 1.13% the three days prior to Saturday.

The DHS reports 1,827,807 Wisconsin residents (31.4%) are now fully vaccinated out of 2,450,261 (42.1%) who have received at least one shot. Wisconsin is averaging 17,401 people a day receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during the past seven days. According to the state, another 18,796 people completed the vaccine series within the past 24 hours.

Vaccinators have administered 4,217,115 shots since December 13 to both Wisconsin residents and non-residents, an increase of 32,204 from Saturday. The state is averaging 51,168 “shots in the arm” per day throughout the past seven days.

According to our calculations, the seven-day average for the number of people completing the vaccination process is 32,002 per day, a drop from Saturday’s average of 34,203. Keep in mind vaccine numbers are lower on the weekends and on Monday.

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 110,162 (41.6%) 87,234 (33.0%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,973 (37.9%) 14,476 (28.9%) Dodge (87,839) 29,432 (33.5%) 22,538 (25.7%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,129 (58.3%) 12,533 (45.3%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 37,400 (36.2%) 29,936 (29.0%) Forest (9,004) 3,364 (37.4%) 2,799 (31.1%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,656 (38.6%) 1,421 (33.1%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,029 (37.2%) 5,739 (30.3%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,319 (35.8%) 5,996 (29.3%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 32,031 (40.6%) 25,089 (31.8%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,354 (35.6%) 11,011 (27.3%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,997 (43.8%) 1,761 (38.7%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,648 (36.0%) 11,371 (30.0%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 76,205 (40.6%) 56,875 (30.3%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,707 (31.1%) 10,398 (25.4%) Sheboygan (115,340) 46,986 (40.7%) 35,791 (31.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,968 (35.2%) 14,162 (27.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,275 (29.8%) 6,181 (25.3%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 67,842 (39.5%) 51,706 (30.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 195,299 (41.2%) 154,655 (32.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 209,996 (38.2%) 161,298 (29.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,450,261 (42.1%) 1,827,807 (31.4%)

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 23.2% received a dose/5.7% completed

18-24: 31.1% received a dose/17.7% completed

25-34: 37.6% received a dose/24.8% completed

35-44: 45.5% received a dose/31.1% completed

45-54: 47.9% received a dose/32.5% completed

55-64: 58.7% received a dose/40.6% completed

65+: 80.3% received a dose/73.9% completed

Vaccinations by race:

American Indian: 25.6% received a dose/18.9% completed

Asian: 35.7% received a dose/21.0% completed

Black: 18.7% received a dose/12.7% completed

White: 39.5% received a dose/29.9% completed Hispanic: 24.4% received a dose/15.4% completed Non-Hispanic: 40.6% received a dose/30.6% completed



Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,422,846 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

594,682 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,969 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,756 died (1.14%)

578,906 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,753 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 42 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Saturday. That figure is below the 7-day hospitalization average, which is at 59 hospitalizations per day, an increase from the last two days. To date, 28,969 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin.

As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 350 people are hospitalized across Wisconsin’s 136 hospitals, including 113 in ICU. That’s six fewer patients in ICU than 24 hours earlier. Taking discharges and deaths into account, there was a net increase of one patient overall from Saturday into Sunday.

In addition, the WHA reports Fox Valley hospitals were treating 28 COVID-19 patients, with 2 of them in ICU. That’s 10 more patients overall from Saturday, but the number in ICU is the same as the past three days.

Meanwhile, WHA officials say Northeast region hospitals were treating 29 COVID-19 patients overall, with 10 in ICU. The number of overall patients held steady from Saturday, however the number of ICU patients decreased by two.

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reports 261 intensive care beds (17.80% of the state’s ICU beds) and a total 2,161 of all hospital beds (19.34%) in the state’s 136 hospitals are unoccupied. Total beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation, and these beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 7 open ICU beds (6.7%) among them, and a total 74 open beds (8.67%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 33 open ICU beds (15.94%) and 206 open beds of all types (21.54%).

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,696 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,230 cases (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,684 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,122 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,227 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (235 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,346 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,337 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,727 cases (+4 ) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,288 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,215 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,329 cases (+5) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,706 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,945 (+55) (295 deaths)

Dodge – 11,724 cases (+2) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,578 cases (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,954 cases (+4) (33 deaths)

Dunn – 4,594 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,439 cases (+8) (106 deaths)

Florence - 442 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,261 cases (+6) (105 deaths)

Forest - 949 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,869 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,465 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,560 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,995 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 572 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,611 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,275 cases (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,098 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,384 cases (+6) (305 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Kewaunee – 2,325 cases (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,617 cases (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,546 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,983 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,037 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,466 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,405 cases (+13) (185 deaths)

Marinette - 4,071 cases (+1) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,364 cases (22 deaths)

Menominee – 792 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 104,264 (+114) (1,293 deaths)

Monroe – 4,468 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,391 case (+4) (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,604 case (+4) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,397 cases (+5) (202 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,085 cases (+5) (84 deaths)

Pepin – 841 cases (+1 ) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,848 cases (+10) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,303 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,671 cases (+7) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,221 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,287 cases (+15) (339 deaths)

Richland - 1,295 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,526 cases (+49) (166 deaths)

Rusk - 1,284 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,709 cases (+4) (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,635 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Shawano – 4,669 cases (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,613 cases (+4) (136 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,475 cases (+16) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,855 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,506 cases (40 deaths)

Vernon – 1,902 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,222 cases (40 deaths) (+1)

Walworth – 9,327 cases (135 deaths)

Washburn – 1,427 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,486 cases (+16) (146 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,286 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (517 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,864 cases (+4) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,149 cases (33 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,929 cases (+2) (192 deaths)

Wood – 6,915 cases (+4) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 306 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 546 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,001 cases (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,119 cases (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,331 cases (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 997 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,411 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 917 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 138 cases (1 death)

Luce – 172 cases

Mackinac - 375 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,022 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,720 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 393 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 287 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: