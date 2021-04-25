Sheboygan police investigate shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Pier Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the people involved and confirmed a weapon had been discharged.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Manitowoc Police Dept. assisted with documenting the crime scene.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan Police at (920) 459-3333.

