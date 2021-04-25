Advertisement

POSSIBLY SLIPPERY MONDAY MORNING - ESPECIALLY NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Clouds increase tonight as the next weathermaker approaches. Coming with the clouds with be a scattered light wintry mix. Of special concern, areas NORTH where more snow (some ice?) will fall. There is the potential of a slushy 1-2″ of snow there, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted until 10AM MONDAY for Northern Oconto, Northern Marinette, Langlade, Forest and Florence Counties. Roads could turn slippery by Monday morning... mainly along and NORTH of Hwy 29.

Any lingering early morning mix or snow Monday should become rain - Most of this will fall north. Highs on Monday should stay around 50. Monday night more scattered showers and a few storms will move through as warmer air attempts to surge northward. Tuesday will feature a sharp range of temperatures: 50s NORTH to 70s SOUTH. This temperature contrast will fuel more showers and storms Tuesday and Tuesday night. right now it looks like the severe risk is LOW - But keep checking back for any changes.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SE 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow or mix NORTH, rain or mix south. LOW: 32

MONDAY: Morning mix or snow... mainly NORTH. Cloudy and breezy, but milder. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, and warmer. Scattered showers and storms - Best chances afternoon and evening. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers... mostly early. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers? HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable temps. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Small chance of a shower. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: A changeable sky. A shower chance. HIGH: 69

