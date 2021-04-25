Advertisement

MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.(NBC15)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. Officers said several thousand people attended this year’s Mifflin Block Party Saturday, a low number compared to years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an incident report.

The incident report said four people were cited and released for disorderly conduct, violation of glass free zone and open intoxicants on a public street. Officers also noted they are investigating damage to property reports.

MPD warned students earlier this month that the city did not not authorize the party and their officers would “strictly enforce” any violations.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State reports 19 new deaths attributed to COVID-19
After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend...
Wisconsin DNR announces changes for state parks, celebrates National Parks Week
Shawano's Lake Association pushes to get the levels back to normal
Push to get Shawano Lake back to water levels of 30 years ago
Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
Fire Generic
10-year-old boy perishes in Milwaukee fire

Latest News

Sheboygan police investigate shots fired
Market Wagon opens food hub in Green Bay
Market Wagon LLC dubbed ‘online farmers market’ opens delivery hub in Green Bay
Kaukauna community holds spring cleaning clothing drive
Kaukauna community holds spring cleaning clothing drive
Online farmers market delivers food from local community
Online farmers market delivers food from local community