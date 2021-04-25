Market Wagon LLC dubbed ‘online farmers market’ opens delivery hub in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An online farmers market is paving the way for local farms and artisanal vendors. Green Bay residents can now enjoy farmers’ market-type items without leaving the comfort of their own homes. Market Wagon is an online farmers market that delivers food from your local community, right to your door. Market Wagon’s Co-Founder and CEO, Nick Carter, said customers can browse locally grown products such as meat, dairy, eggs, fresh produce, and baked goods.

“The way that market wagon works is customers place their orders throughout the week from the farms that they want, orders are due by Monday night at midnight, and on Wednesday, it’ll all be delivered,” Carter said.

The startup company opened in 2016 and has delivery hubs in 28 cities, stretching from Green Bay all the way to Atlanta. Carter says they have thousands of farms across the country on their platform, paving the way for the future of farming.

“I’m a family farmer. I would have been a fourth-generation farmer on our family farm, and family farms are kind of fading away. One of the biggest problems is access to the marketplace so I wanted to create an opportunity for farmers and food artisans to get their food in the hands of the consumers who desperately want it,” Carter explained.

During the pandemic, Carter said it was an unbelievable feeling to be able to serve the farms that partner with their company when farmers’ markets weren’t open.

“The events of the last year just made it so much more punctual, right, the needs for consumers to be able to get food delivered, but also as farmers markets were shutting down and small restaurants that oftentimes patronize local farms were closing down and not ordering as much. We had the opportunity to serve in a major way and it was, it was great,” Carter said.

Their newest local food hub just opened right here in Green Bay, orders are being accepted now and the first delivery for the Northeast Wisconsin area starts on Wednesday. One local farm in Fort Atkinson, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery, has been a partner with Market Wagon for almost a year in six of their locations.

“The cool thing about market wagon is it lets us, spread out over, you know, from Green Bay to Madison and kind of lets us know if we’re doing the right thing,” said Creamery Manager, Brian Knox, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery. “It’s super easy. All we have to do is take pictures of the product, list them up of how much we have, and then when we get an order from them, we go to the warehouse that day in the morning before they make their deliveries and then we put the cheese in the bags that are labeled with the person that ordered them, then we’re done.”

“We’re able to connect a local community around the food that’s produced right there. And food is just, it’s a central part of all kinds of human relations and community and it’s really neat to be able to create that connection,” Carter said.

Carter said that customers can choose from more than 316 local products on Market Wagon. Carter adds that he plans to expand this business to reach as many cities as he can.

“We have plans to make sure that every community in America has the opportunity to buy local food from their local providers, online and get it delivered,” Carter explained.

