Deep-fried fair foods kick off summer-long events at Dodge Co. Fairgrounds

By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Fair Food Festival in Dodge Co. is kicking off a return of in-person summer events.

Several vendors Saturday cashed in on the event, as they served up a menu including deep-fried Oreos, corn dogs, funnel cakes and fries.

“Some of these foods are unique to vendors, and you can’t get it at the grocery store,” Dale Norenberg, a volunteer with the Dodge Co. Fair Association, said.

Norenberg said the festival is an opportunity for vendors and fans to get together again. The county fair was canceled last summer, which left food trucks with one less spot to go.

“These [events] are very important to bringing in revenue,” Ty Poulson, the owner of Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, said.

Poulson said he had been a vendor at the Dodge Co. fair just once. “With COVID last year it held us back, with all the county fairs getting cancelled,” he said.

The county fair is set to return in August, according to Norenberg. The Fair Food Festival is also planned for once a month until October, according to the Dodge Co. Fairgrounds website.

