Body recovered in Fox River

Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Police say a body was recovered from the Fox River Sunday afternoon.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were called to the 500 block of Day Street in Green Bay shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Officials say they were assisted by members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, who provided a boat to assist with the recovery.

Police add the medical examiner also responded to the scene.

According to police, they are still investigating the death. Green Bay Police weren’t able to immediately confirm if the person found was male or female.

Police did tell Action 2 News the body may be the person who law enforcement agencies searched for in late March near the Ray Nitschke Bridge. As previously reported by Action 2 News, at that time, police had asked the community to avoid the area due to their response for a person in the water.

Check back for updates as they become available.

