At least 6 killed in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24, 2021.(Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — At least six people died and several others were hurt in an interstate crash in Georgia that left a passenger van engulfed in flames and rolled on its side, police said.

Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle Saturday evening along I-85 near the I-985 split, Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michele Pihera said in a news release. The area is about 35 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and several others were taken to Atlanta-area hospitals for treatment. One bystander suffered a minor injury but declined to be transported, police said.

It was unclear how many people were inside the van but police believe all were adults. The news release said details about the people in the van would be announced in the coming days.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash. Information at the scene led police to believe another vehicle may have been involved. Witnesses were asked to call the police department’s accident investigation tip line with any information.

