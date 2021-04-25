1 killed, 2 injured in early-morning Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed two others were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call about 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

A 36-year-old man from Milwaukee was killed.

A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

