1 killed, 2 injured in early-morning Milwaukee shooting
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed two others were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call about 12:50 a.m. Sunday.
A 36-year-old man from Milwaukee was killed.
A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No further information was released.
