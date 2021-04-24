Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR announces changes for state parks, celebrates National Parks Week

State officials say the changes will take effect starting Friday, April 30
After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend...
After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend to continue.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outdoor enthusiasts will notice a few changes in the Wisconsin State Parks system starting next Friday as the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) celebrates National Parks Week, which is a week dedicated to recognizing the state for its parks, state forests, trails and other natural areas.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, multiple changes will be implemented on April 30.

The agency says on that date, observation towers and playgrounds will be open, and stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity. That figure includes staff members.

In addition, DNR officials say volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people, and capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people.

The DNR says non-department led special event capacity will increase from 50 to 100, and special event permit applicants will be able to work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities more than 100.

CLICK HERE to buy a vehicle admission sticker for the Wisconsin state park system.

Agency officials say Rock Island will continue to be closed to all visitors through Thursday, May 27 in order for dock repairs to be made.

In addition, indoor group campgrounds and indoor shelters, including the Flambeau River State Forest yurt, will remain closed through June 1.

However, Pewits Nest and Parfrey’s Glen, both of which are State Natural Areas, are open.

DNR officials say these amenities will continue to be available for state park visitors:

  • Family camping
  • Outdoor group camping (maximum capacity of 100 people)
  • Bathroom and dump station facilities
  • Accessible cabins
  • Drive-up window service
  • Concessions, including firewood sales

CLICK HERE to learn more about he Wisconsin State Park system.

Wisconsin is home to more than 2,000,000 acres of outdoor recreational opportunities, with a total of 49 state parks.

Since more people have been spending time outdoors due to the pandemic, those parks saw a 22% increase in visitation during 2020.

Numbers are expected to continue to rise as Wisconsin moves into warmer months.

