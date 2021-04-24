State reports 19 new deaths attributed to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the highest amount of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in more than a month Saturday.

The DHS says 494 tests were positive among 4,139 people tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. Saturday marks the first time the state has seen fewer than 600 people test positive for the virus since Monday. It also caused the 7-day average to drop from 654 cases per day to 620. Looking at all tests received in the past day, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate’s 7-day average held steady at 3.1%.

According to the state, 19 people died from the virus which causes COVID-19 since Friday, the second straight day of death numbers in the teens, and the most added in one day since March 9. The deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,757. Wisconsin’s 7-day average rose slightly for a second day from five deaths per day to seven. The death rate increased to 1.14%, after a death rate of 1.13% the past three days.

State health officials report new deaths in Dane, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Portage, Racine, Sauk and Winnebago Counties, while they revised death numbers in Rock and Ashland Counties.

Meanwhile, the state revised case numbers in Florence, Forest, Lincoln and Richland Counties.

The DHS reports 1,809,011 Wisconsin residents (31.1%) are now fully vaccinated out of 2,436,656 (41.8%) who have received at least one shot. Vaccinators have administered 4,184,911 shots since December 13.

According to our calculations using state numbers, the seven day average for the number of people completing the vaccination process is 34,203 per day.

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 109,772 (41.5%) 86,493 (32.7%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,877 (37.7%) 14,365 (28.7%) Dodge (87,839) 29,302 (33.4%) 22,407 (25.5%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,115 (58.2%) 12,460 (45.0%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 37,233 (36.0%) 29,839 (28.9%) Forest (9,004) 3,364 (37.4%) 2,795 (31.0%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,651 (38.4%) 1,420 (33.1%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,019 (37.1%) 5,717 (30.2%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,313 (35.8%) 5,977 (29.3%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 31,946 (40.4%) 24,942 (31.6%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,298 (35.4%) 10,939 (27.1%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,996 (43.8%) 1,762 (38.7%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,608 (35.9%) 11,262 (29.7%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 75,629 (40.3%) 56,339 (30.0%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,679 (31.0%) 10,364 (25.3%) Sheboygan (115,340) 46,831 (40.6%) 35,223 (30.5%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,904 (35.1%) 14,107 (27.7%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,263 (29.7%) 6,044 (24.7%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 67,524 (39.3%) 51,394 (29.9%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 194,703 (41.1%) 153,493 (32.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 208,891 (38.0%) 160,092 (29.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,436,656 (41.8%) 1,809,011 (31.1%)

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 22.3% received a dose/5.4% completed

18-24: 30.7% received a dose/17.3% completed

25-34: 37.3% received a dose/24.5% completed

35-44: 45.2% received a dose/30.6% completed

45-54: 47.6% received a dose/31.9% completed

55-64: 58.4% received a dose/39.9% completed

65+: 80.2% received a dose/73.8% completed

Vaccinations by race:

American Indian: 25.4% received a dose/18.8% completed

Asian: 35.1% received a dose/20.5% completed

Black: 18.5% received a dose/12.6% completed

White: 39.3% received a dose/29.6% completed Hispanic: 24.0% received a dose/15.0% completed Non-Hispanic: 40.4% received a dose/30.3% completed



Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,418,775 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

594,283 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,927 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,757 died (1.14%)

578,312 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,947 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 62 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Friday. That figure is above the 7-day average, which is at 58 hospitalizations per day. To date, 28,927 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin.

As of Saturday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 349 people are hospitalized across Wisconsin’s 136 hospitals, including 119 in ICU. That’s 11 more patients in ICU than 24 hours earlier. Taking discharges and deaths into account, there was a net decrease of four patients from Friday into Saturday.

In addition, the WHA reports Fox Valley hospitals were treating 18 COVID-19 patients, with 2 of them in ICU. That’s 4 fewer patients overall from Friday, but the number in ICU is the same as the past two days.

Meanwhile, WHA officials say Northeast region hospitals were treating 29 COVID-19 patients, two more since Friday, with 12 in ICU, an increase of two.

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reports 227 intensive care beds (15.48% of the state’s ICU beds) and a total 1,992 of all hospital beds (17.82%) in the state’s 136 hospitals are unoccupied. Total beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation, and these beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 10 open ICU beds (9.6%) among them, and a total 84 open beds (9.84%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 16 open ICU beds (772%) and 182 open beds of all types (19.03%).

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,695 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,230 cases (15 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Barron – 5,679 cases (+10) (77 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,122 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,228 cases (+15) (235 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,346 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,337 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,723 cases (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,288 cases (+3) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,215 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,324 cases (+9) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,705 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,890 (+60) (295 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 11,722 cases (+2) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,578 cases (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,950 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Dunn – 4,589 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,431 cases (+7) (106 deaths)

Florence - 443 cases (State revised, decrease of 3) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,255 cases (+2) (105 deaths)

Forest - 949 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,867 cases (+4) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,462 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,560 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,995 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 572 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,611 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,275 cases (+22) (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,094 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,378 cases (+12) (306 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,325 cases (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,617 cases (+19) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,545 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,983 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,036 cases (State revised, decrease of 3 ) (61 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,466 cases (+6) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,392 cases (+18) (185 deaths)

Marinette - 4,070 cases (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,364 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Menominee – 793 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 104,150 (+87) (1,293 deaths) (+11)

Monroe – 4,464 cases (+6) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,387 case (+5) (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,600 case (+5) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,392 cases (+6) (202 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 8,080 cases (84 deaths)

Pepin – 840 cases (+5 ) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,838 cases (+14) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,304 cases (+19) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,664 cases (+2) (68 deaths) (+1)

Price – 1,220 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,272 cases (+19) (339 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,295 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,477 cases (+12) (166 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Rusk - 1,285 cases (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,705 cases (+9) (47 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,632 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Shawano – 4,669 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,609 cases (136 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,459 cases (+24) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,853 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,506 cases (+2) (40 deaths)

Vernon – 1,900 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,222 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,327 cases (+7) (135 deaths)

Washburn – 1,425 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,470 cases (+14) (146 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,287 cases (+36) (517 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,860 cases (+2) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,149 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,927 cases (+9) (192 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,911 cases (+12) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 306 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 546 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,001 cases (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,119 cases (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,331 cases (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 997 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,411 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 917 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 138 cases (1 death)

Luce – 172 cases

Mackinac - 375 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,022 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,720 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 393 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 287 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

