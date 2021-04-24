SHOWERS TODAY, COOLER ON SUNDAY

Scattered rain is possible throughout today, and skies will generally be cloudy. There could even be a few flakes or a mix for some areas FAR north of Green Bay, but accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be a little cooler compared to Friday with highs in the mid 50s. A southwest wind of 5-10 mph is expected through the day, but it will increase and turn northerly this evening with gusts to 25 mph tonight.

That will usher in some colder air for Sunday. Lows tonight will settle into the upper 20s with highs Sunday afternoon likely staying in the 40s. The day starts with some decent sunshine, but clouds return during the afternoon. By the night AREAS NORTH could see a light wintry mix or snow, some slippery roads may be possible for the start of Monday... mainly along and NORTH of Hwy 29.

The week ahead looks rather unsettled with a chance for rain almost every day. Monday’s chances will be somewhat hit-or-miss, with the more widespread rain threat across northern areas. Tuesday will start dry, but there will be a chance for storms for the afternoon and overnight. At this time, it looks like the risk of severe weather is generally LOW. But, a few stronger storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Most of the rain will be out of here by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be on a bit of a rollercoaster ride this week. We’ll go from the upper 40s Sunday afternoon, to near 60° Monday... lower 70s are possible ahead of the storm threat on Tuesday! But then, temperatures cool back down for the middle of the week with mid/upper 50s on tap Wednesday through Friday. There may be a spotty shower Thursday, but Friday is looking dry. Continue to check back for more updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW then N 5-15 MPH, GUSTING TO 25 MPH LATE

SUNDAY: N then SE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers at times. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Clouds early, then clearing. Cooler with a brisk wind. LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Cooler. At night, wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Morning mix or snow... mainly NORTH. Cloudy and breezy, but milder. Spotty showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, and warmer. Afternoon rain and storms possible... some could be strong. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers... mostly early. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers? HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable temps. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

