Operation Football: Scores and highlights for April 23
Scores are listed alphabetically by winner:
Appleton East 36, Ashwaubenon 14
Bangor 42, Brookwood 6
Benton/Shullsburg 55, Parkview 20
Brodhead/Juda 48, Fennimore 7
Campbellsport 26, Ripon 14
Cashton 7, Royall 6
Clinton 30, Turner 7
Cuba City 28, New Glarus/Monticello 13
De Pere 40, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
DeForest 28, Monona Grove 13
Edgerton 41, Big Foot 22
Fond du Lac 62, Bay Port 19
Fort Atkinson 28, Beaver Dam 21
Greendale 17, Whitnall 14
Greenfield 41, South Milwaukee 0
Holmen 42, Eau Claire North 0
Jefferson 49, Evansville 20
Kimberly 45, Appleton North 14
La Crosse Logan 20, La Crosse Central 10
Lodi 17, Columbus 14
Lomira 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy
McFarland 34, Whitewater 6
Menasha 55, Kewaunee 6
Monroe 40, East Troy 13
Necedah 48, Riverdale 8
Neenah 42, Appleton West 7
Omro 49, Waupun 15
Oshkosh North 34, Sheboygan North 14
Oshkosh West 42, Green Bay Southwest 0
Racine Horlick 41, Milwaukee Lutheran 18
Sheboygan South 57, Green Bay East 7
Southwestern 62, Poynette 28
Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 7
Stoughton 47, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8
Superior 22, Sparta 21
Verona Area 28, Middleton 21
Warren, Ill. 36, Deerfield 0
Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 0
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 12, New Lisbon 6
West Allis Nathan Hale 48, Cudahy 14
Wisconsin Heights 63, North Crawford 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pius XI Catholic vs. West Allis Central, ccd.
Pulaski vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
