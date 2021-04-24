Operation Football: Scores and highlights for April 23

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner:

Appleton East 36, Ashwaubenon 14

Bangor 42, Brookwood 6

Benton/Shullsburg 55, Parkview 20

Brodhead/Juda 48, Fennimore 7

Campbellsport 26, Ripon 14

Cashton 7, Royall 6

Clinton 30, Turner 7

Cuba City 28, New Glarus/Monticello 13

De Pere 40, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

DeForest 28, Monona Grove 13

Edgerton 41, Big Foot 22

Fond du Lac 62, Bay Port 19

Fort Atkinson 28, Beaver Dam 21

Greendale 17, Whitnall 14

Greenfield 41, South Milwaukee 0

Holmen 42, Eau Claire North 0

Jefferson 49, Evansville 20

Kimberly 45, Appleton North 14

La Crosse Logan 20, La Crosse Central 10

Lodi 17, Columbus 14

Lomira 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy

McFarland 34, Whitewater 6

Menasha 55, Kewaunee 6

Monroe 40, East Troy 13

Necedah 48, Riverdale 8

Neenah 42, Appleton West 7

Omro 49, Waupun 15

Oshkosh North 34, Sheboygan North 14

Oshkosh West 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

Racine Horlick 41, Milwaukee Lutheran 18

Sheboygan South 57, Green Bay East 7

Southwestern 62, Poynette 28

Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 7

Stoughton 47, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8

Superior 22, Sparta 21

Verona Area 28, Middleton 21

Warren, Ill. 36, Deerfield 0

Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 0

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 12, New Lisbon 6

West Allis Nathan Hale 48, Cudahy 14

Wisconsin Heights 63, North Crawford 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pius XI Catholic vs. West Allis Central, ccd.

Pulaski vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

