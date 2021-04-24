Kimberly, Fond du Lac football teams win big on Friday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scores listed below are in alphabetical order by winner.

Appleton East 36, Ashwaubenon 14

Benton/Shullsburg 55, Parkview 20

Brodhead/Juda 48, Fennimore 7

Campbellsport 26, Ripon 14

Cashton 7, Royall 6

De Pere 40, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Fond du Lac 62, Bay Port 19

Fort Atkinson 28, Beaver Dam 21

La Crosse Logan 20, La Crosse Central 10

Lodi 17, Columbus 14

Lomira 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7

Menasha 55, Kewaunee 6

Monroe 40, East Troy 13

Necedah 48, Riverdale 8

Neenah 42, Appleton West 7

Oshkosh North 34, Sheboygan North 14

Oshkosh West 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

Sheboygan South 57, Green Bay East 7

Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 7

Verona Area 28, Middleton 21

Warren, Ill. 36, Deerfield 0

Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 0

West Allis Nathan Hale 48, Cudahy 14

Wisconsin Heights 63, North Crawford 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pius XI Catholic vs. West Allis Central, ccd.

Pulaski vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.