Advertisement

Kimberly, Fond du Lac football teams win big on Friday night

High School Football Highlights and Scores for Friday, April 23
Fond du Lac senior quarterback Kyle Waljasper scores in Bay Port's 62-19 win on Friday night.
Fond du Lac senior quarterback Kyle Waljasper scores in Bay Port's 62-19 win on Friday night.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scores listed below are in alphabetical order by winner.

Appleton East 36, Ashwaubenon 14

Benton/Shullsburg 55, Parkview 20

Brodhead/Juda 48, Fennimore 7

Campbellsport 26, Ripon 14

Cashton 7, Royall 6

De Pere 40, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Fond du Lac 62, Bay Port 19

Fort Atkinson 28, Beaver Dam 21

La Crosse Logan 20, La Crosse Central 10

Lodi 17, Columbus 14

Lomira 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7

Menasha 55, Kewaunee 6

Monroe 40, East Troy 13

Necedah 48, Riverdale 8

Neenah 42, Appleton West 7

Oshkosh North 34, Sheboygan North 14

Oshkosh West 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

Sheboygan South 57, Green Bay East 7

Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 7

Verona Area 28, Middleton 21

Warren, Ill. 36, Deerfield 0

Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 0

West Allis Nathan Hale 48, Cudahy 14

Wisconsin Heights 63, North Crawford 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pius XI Catholic vs. West Allis Central, ccd.

Pulaski vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Police say members of the Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club witnessed a deadly stabbing in Neenah.
Police search Eagle Nation Cycles, say Hell’s Lovers witnessed Neenah stabbing death
Dash camera video shows pileup on I-41 near Slinger
WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger
Cardi B performing at the 61st Grammy Awards, Photo Date: 2/10/2019
Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman
Wisconsin passes 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Latest News

Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez listens to a question during the final coaches press...
Barry Alvarez’s successor may be hired by end of June
Brewers 2020 top draft pick Garrett Mitchell to make pro debut with Timber Rattlers
Brewers top prospect to debut with Timber Rattlers
Roncalli senior OL/DL Trevor Fiecko signs his National Letter of Intent with North Dakota State...
Roncalli’s Fiecko signs NLI to North Dakota State University