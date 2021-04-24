Kimberly, Fond du Lac football teams win big on Friday night
High School Football Highlights and Scores for Friday, April 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scores listed below are in alphabetical order by winner.
Appleton East 36, Ashwaubenon 14
Benton/Shullsburg 55, Parkview 20
Brodhead/Juda 48, Fennimore 7
Campbellsport 26, Ripon 14
Cashton 7, Royall 6
De Pere 40, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Fond du Lac 62, Bay Port 19
Fort Atkinson 28, Beaver Dam 21
La Crosse Logan 20, La Crosse Central 10
Lodi 17, Columbus 14
Lomira 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
Menasha 55, Kewaunee 6
Monroe 40, East Troy 13
Necedah 48, Riverdale 8
Neenah 42, Appleton West 7
Oshkosh North 34, Sheboygan North 14
Oshkosh West 42, Green Bay Southwest 0
Sheboygan South 57, Green Bay East 7
Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 7
Verona Area 28, Middleton 21
Warren, Ill. 36, Deerfield 0
Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 0
West Allis Nathan Hale 48, Cudahy 14
Wisconsin Heights 63, North Crawford 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pius XI Catholic vs. West Allis Central, ccd.
Pulaski vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
