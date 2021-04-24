Advertisement

JetBlue to offer flights from Milwaukee to East Coast

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - JetBlue Airways is preparing to offer flights from Milwaukee to the East Coast next year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the airline plans to offer nonstop flights from Mitchell International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport in New York beginning in the second quarter of 2022.

Mitchell International Airport Director Brian Danzik says the new routes also will allow for easy connections to other destinations from Boston and New York.

He says the airline has connecting hubs in both cities.

JetBlue will be the only airline serving JFK from Milwaukee.

Delta Air Lines flies from Milwaukee to Boston and New York La Guardia.

United Airlines flies nonstop from Milwaukee to Newark, New Jersey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

