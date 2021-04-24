Advertisement

Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson questions need for vaccinations
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Police say members of the Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club witnessed a deadly stabbing in Neenah.
Police search Eagle Nation Cycles, say Hell’s Lovers witnessed Neenah stabbing death

Latest News

Kaukauna community holds spring cleaning clothing drive
Kaukauna community holds spring cleaning clothing drive
Online farmers market delivers food from local community
Online farmers market delivers food from local community
Despite rise in Anti-Asian hate, Hmong members get vaccinated at Appleton pop-up clinic
Despite rise in Anti-Asian hate, Hmong members get vaccinated at Appleton pop-up clinic
UW Health sounds off on the lift of J&J vaccine pause
UW Health sounds off on the lift of J&J vaccine pause
A pop-up vaccine clinic took place in Appleton for members of the Hmong Community.
Despite rise in Anti-Asian hate, Hmong get vaccinated at Appleton pop-up clinic