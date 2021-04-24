Despite rise in Anti-Asian hate, Hmong get vaccinated at Appleton pop-up clinic

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Toulee Vang arrived early Saturday morning to Long Cheng Marketplace for his vaccine after friends and family encouraged him.

“I have been waiting for today to get vaccinated. Today is a great day to come here and get vaccinated, so it’s a great opportunity,” Vang said speaking through a translator.

He recommended others follow suit to put this pandemic to bed.

“I want the Lao and Hmong community to know, I’ve been waiting to get my shot today. It’s a great opportunity for me to be here, get my shots. I want everybody to assure them it’s safe to come and get their shots here,” Vang said.

Ascension Wisconsin partnered with other Fox Valley groups to hold a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton for the Hmong community. It was aimed at focusing on vulnerable populations that have had a hard time getting access to the vaccine.

“Turnout today has been great. First thing this morning when we started, we had about 10 to 15 people in line to receive the vaccine,” Nichole Gladney, director of communication and social engagement at Ascension, said.

You did not have to be Hmong to participate, and both appointments and walk-ins were welcomed. Vaccinators were using Moderna.

“I think you know it’s for your good protection to be in that mindset of having the vaccination on you, to protect yourself from Covid-19,” Thong Vang, 36, of Green Bay said after receiving his vaccination.

Those who visited the pop-up clinic received a $10 gift certificate to Long Cheng Marketplace as a way to promote local businesses.

Saturday’s clinic was set up to help break down barriers for those in the Hmong community that wanted a Covid-19 vaccine.

Still, local organizers said they have heard stories of rising Anti-Asian hate that’s keeping the elderly from going outside.

“All that trauma is resurfacing again,” Long Vue, executive director of the Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association, said. The trauma he’s referring to is the Anti-Asian sentiment some members of the Hmong community who newly arrived to Wisconsin experienced in the early 80s.

“People are beginning to yell at you [now going] to the store. There are elderly afraid to walk on the street because you know they can be attacked any time,” Vue said.

Vue said education is the best way to eliminate Anti-Asian hate.

