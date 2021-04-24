COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Black Creek April 28

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday, April 28, at Black Creek Elementary School. The clinic is open to anyone 16 and older with an appointment.

The clinic will be held from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. and will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, go to the Outagamie County website and look for the “Schedule 4/28 COVID-19 vaccine appointment” link. If you can’t schedule online, call (920) 450-6263.

The clinic is a collaboration among the Outagamie County Public Health Division, Uvanta Pharmacy, and the Seymour Community School District.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.