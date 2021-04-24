Advertisement

Community members give back with spring cleaning clothing drive

Kaukauna clothing drive
Kaukauna clothing drive(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members spent their Saturday afternoon at Kaukauna High School as part of a spring cleaning clothing drive to help those in need.

The clothes will be donated to Lincoln’s Foster Closet, and the students are also collecting non-perishable food items to deliver to Loaves and Fish of the Fox Valley.

Participants say this was a great way to give back.

“The community brought in a lot of stuff. Turned out way better than we expected and we don’t really know where we’re going to put all of it,” said Violet Pynenberg, a sophomore at Kaukauna High School.

“Kids are going to be who builds the community. They’re the next generation, and so it’s important for them that they understand we have to take care of each other,” said Kyle Dunphy, a teacher a Kaukauna High School.

Some of the clothing collected Saturday will also help students at Kaukauna High School.

