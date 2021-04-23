Wisconsin Sen. Johnson questions need for vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview “what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?”

Johnson, who has no medical expertise or background, made the comments Thursday during an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna.

Contrary to what medical experts advise, Johnson has said he doesn’t need to be vaccinated because he had COVID-19 in the fall.

He went further on Thursday, questioning why anyone would get vaccinated or worry about why others have not. Johnson says he sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people.”

“Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected. If you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received or if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts are still learning more about how long vaccines protect against COVID-19 in real-world conditions. CDC will keep the public informed as new evidence becomes available.”

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said in a radio interview he is "getting highly suspicious" of the "big push to make sure everyone is vaccinated," arguing for "limited" distribution. https://t.co/7Ni6XruDvi — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 22, 2021

