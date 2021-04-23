Advertisement

Wisconsin Sen. Johnson questions need for vaccinations

(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview “what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?”

Johnson, who has no medical expertise or background, made the comments Thursday during an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna.

Contrary to what medical experts advise, Johnson has said he doesn’t need to be vaccinated because he had COVID-19 in the fall.

He went further on Thursday, questioning why anyone would get vaccinated or worry about why others have not. Johnson says he sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people.”

“Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected.

If you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received or if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts are still learning more about how long vaccines protect against COVID-19 in real-world conditions. CDC will keep the public informed as new evidence becomes available.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Dash camera video shows pileup on I-41 near Slinger
WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger
Police say members of the Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club witnessed a deadly stabbing in Neenah.
Police search Eagle Nation Cycles, say Hell’s Lovers witnessed Neenah stabbing death
Cardi B performing at the 61st Grammy Awards, Photo Date: 2/10/2019
Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman
Wisconsin passes 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Latest News

This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk at a grocery...
Bill in Congress would end labeling plant-based products as “milk”
Tree seedling (Courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR)
Gov. Evers calls for planting 75 million trees in 10 years
Evers vetoes GOP bills for COVID-19 relief funds
Cardi B performing at the 61st Grammy Awards, Photo Date: 2/10/2019
Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman