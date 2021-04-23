Wisconsin AG meeting with Catholic leaders Monday amid probe into clergy sex abuse

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s attorney general is meeting on Monday with the state’s five Catholic dioceses regarding a new investigation into clergy sexual abuse.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is also investigating allegations of sexual abuse at priest Catholic orders, which includes St. Norbert Abbey.

As Action 2 News has reported, family and friends of Nathan Lindstrom have long called for this.

“It’s up to us to carry on Nate’s mission. Don’t let it happen to your kid, your brother, or the neighbor’s kid,” Nate’s father David Lindstrom previously said in March.

His family organized two rallies recently one in front of Notre Dame Academy and the other at the abbey.

Before dying of suicide last year at 45-years-old, Lindstrom claimed he was sexually assaulted by a priest at Notre Dame. The abbey previously stated it investigated Lindstrom’s claims and did not find them credible.

It also released a list from its own investigation that found 24 priests with credible allegations. Yet, advocates have been seeking an outside probe.

“We’ve been working for the last two years really focused on awakening our community to the full reality of sexual abuse in the Catholic church,” Awake Milwaukee Executive Director Sara Larson said.

Awake Milwaukee was one of the groups that joined in the protests over Nate’s death. She said the AG’s investigation is needed to have full transparency in the church.

“We recognize that this process is going to be painful for Catholics because we’ll be learning things about our church that are going to be really difficult. But I also think that it’s something that we as a church are ready for,” Larson said.

Kaul’s office told Action 2 News he plans to make an announcement next week on this investigation.

While St. Norbert Abbey declined to comment, the Diocese of Green Bay told Action 2 News it plans to attend Monday’s meeting with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

If you are ever in a time of crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Any survivor of clergy or faith leader sexual abuse who is in need of support is recommended to contact DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-877-222-2620, Monday – Friday 7:45 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.