SOME RAIN SATURDAY... A CHILLY SUNDAY

Just a few scattered rain showers tonight, with low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Now onto the weekend...

Saturday, scattered rain is possible throughout the day. There could even be a few flakes or a mix for some areas FAR North of Green Bay, but accumulation is expected. Sunday starts with some sun, but then clouds return. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Sunday night AREAS NORTH could see a light wintry mix or light snow, some some slippery roads may be possible for the early start of Monday NORTH.

There’s additional rain chances almost every day next week... That includes the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, it looks like the risk of severe weather is generally LOW.... But if there is a stronger storm to be had, it’s likely Tuesday PM. The Tuesday into Wednesday timeframe could also bring some steadier rains into the area. Check back for more updates!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW then NW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: N-NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light showers. LOW: Around 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers at times. Breezy late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Cooler. At night, wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Morning mix or snow NORTH. Cloudy and breezy, but milder. A chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, and warmer. Rain and storms possible late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Breezy with showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A stray shower? HIGH: 59

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.