Some Appleton council members face harassment after vote to refer back anti-Asian violence resolution

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton alderman says he’s been the target of harassment since voting to refer back to committee a resolution to condemn racism and anti-Asian violence tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alderman Joe Martin is now explaining his vote.

Over the past few days, tensions have been high on social media between some members of the Appleton city council, and those supporting the resolution.

This after, a number of people shared personal stories on Wednesday night of their own encounters with racism, as part of a public hearing prior to the council taking action.

Kou Vang is the President of the Hmong American Partnership of the Fox Valley.

He said, “Some were nearly in tears explaining their stories of being victims of racist verbal attacks on our community, telling them to go back to their country.”

Afterward, some members of the council expressed concern over language used in the resolution related to COVID-19 which stated that terms, like “China Virus,” and “Wuhan Virus” have perpetuated anti-Asian stigma.

That led Alderman Bill Siebers to refer the item back to committee which the council supported by just one vote.

This included one cast by Joe Martin.

“Most committee work should be done at committee level simple as that and we now that and so he had a right to refer it back,” said Martin, who also claims he’s since received a number of hate messages, himself.

“I’ve heard the comments KKK, well it’s kind of funny when I went to an all black school, Afro-American,” he said, adding, “Some of this activity that’s going on, I understand it, but they need to know the facts.”

However, Martin says he will support the resolution, once it returns before the full council.

Mayor Jake Woodford says it’s disappointing the resolution wasn’t taken up, and discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I just want them to know that whatever statement the members of council who voted to send this back to committee were maybe making with that gesture, that doesn’t represent all of us.”

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas, also addressed the concern, saying, “I’s been very traumatic I know for a lot of our community members, our Asian and Pacific Islander community members so it’s important that they take some action soon.”

The city’s safety and licensing committee will take up the resolution once again on April 28th at 5:30 PM.

It’s possible some changes could be made to the wording at that time.

Vang hopes that doesn’t happen.

He said, “The language itself came from the committee with irrefutable experience that we’ve gone thru so I would like to see the resolution stay as is.”

Mayor Woodford told Action 2 News in a follow up call late Friday that he’s aware of harassing comments being made towards some council members on social media.

He says doing so, is not acceptable and he’s asking people to please be respectful of the process.

