Silver Alert issued for Beaver Dam man, missing since Thursday morning

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert is being issued statewide for a Beaver Dam man who was supposed to drive a short distance. He’s been missing since 9:30 A.M. Thursday.

Paul Robert Lampert is 74 years old. He’s a white man with blue eyes and silver, wire-rimmed glasses; short, light brown hair; and a beard. He’s 5′10″ and about 225 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with “Naval Post Academy” on the front and black sweatpants. He was traveling with a yellow dog that he was taking to dog training. They’re traveling in a silver Ford F150 with a topper and Wisconsin license plate NJ 7364.

If you think you’ve seen Lampert or his truck, contact local law enforcement. Silver Alerts are issued for people believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.