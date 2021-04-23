Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Beaver Dam man, missing since Thursday morning

A Silver Alert was issued on April 22, 2021, for Paul Lampert of Beaver Dam. He's traveling...
A Silver Alert was issued on April 22, 2021, for Paul Lampert of Beaver Dam. He's traveling with a yellow dog in a silver Ford F150 pickup with topper.(Wisconsin Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert is being issued statewide for a Beaver Dam man who was supposed to drive a short distance. He’s been missing since 9:30 A.M. Thursday.

Paul Robert Lampert is 74 years old. He’s a white man with blue eyes and silver, wire-rimmed glasses; short, light brown hair; and a beard. He’s 5′10″ and about 225 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with “Naval Post Academy” on the front and black sweatpants. He was traveling with a yellow dog that he was taking to dog training. They’re traveling in a silver Ford F150 with a topper and Wisconsin license plate NJ 7364.

If you think you’ve seen Lampert or his truck, contact local law enforcement. Silver Alerts are issued for people believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video shows pileup on I-41 near Slinger
WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Jeffrey Belisle is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
De Pere man charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Neenah Police say one person is in custody and another person is wanted following a weekend...
1 arrested, 1 wanted by Neenah Police following weekend homicide
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission

Latest News

Police say members of the Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club witnessed a deadly stabbing in Neenah.
Police search Eagle Nation Cycles, say Hell’s Lovers witnessed Neenah stabbing death
A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Hmong are focus of Appleton COVID-19 vaccination clinic
This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk at a grocery...
Bill in Congress would end labeling plant-based products as “milk”
Donors and volunteers fill a truck at a Goodwill donation drive
Earth Day event puts attention on Goodwill donations