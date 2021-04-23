Advertisement

Project Lifesaver expands to all of Winnebago County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Oshkosh police in the Project Lifesaver program to bring it to any qualifying resident in Winnebago County.

Oshkosh Police joined Project Lifesaver four years ago. It’s a radio tracking system for people with diagnoses that involve risks of wandering, such as people with dementia or autism. They wear a transmitter on their wrist or ankle with a unique radio frequency.

“It emits a signal every second, 24/7/365, so if they wander their caregiver contacts us. We deploy our search specialists with our special equipment, and we locate them quickly and return them home,” Police Sgt. Todd Wrage explained.

The equipment includes receivers that can detect the signal up to one mile away on the ground and up to 7 miles from the air. The radio frequency is more reliable than GPS in certain environments.

Participants pay a $300 enrollment fee then $25 a year, though emergency funds might be available to cover that if it’s a financial hardship. Caregivers are asked to check the battery daily, and deputies will visit once a month to change the battery.

To register, call Sgt. Wrage at the Oshkosh Police Department, (920) 236-5757.

