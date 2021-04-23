Advertisement

No injuries in Green Bay house fire

A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt when crews responded to a house fire in Green Bay early Friday.

At 2:21 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a multi-family home in the 300 block of N Maple Ave. They arrived to find smoke coming from the home and fire in an outside wall.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented spread to the rest of the home.

Crews stayed on scene for about two hours to make sure the fire did not spread or rekindle.

Four people who live at the home were able to return. The American Red Cross is helping them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated dollar loss is $30,000, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Dash camera video shows pileup on I-41 near Slinger
WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger
Police say members of the Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club witnessed a deadly stabbing in Neenah.
Police search Eagle Nation Cycles, say Hell’s Lovers witnessed Neenah stabbing death
Cardi B performing at the 61st Grammy Awards, Photo Date: 2/10/2019
Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman
Wisconsin passes 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Latest News

Pheasant Park Resort in Door County
Door County has critical need of seasonal workers
Police outside Eagle Nation cycle shop in Neenah
Neenah police search cycle shop near fatal stabbing
Silver Alert for Beaver Dam man canceled
Police say members of the Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club witnessed a deadly stabbing in Neenah.
Police search Eagle Nation Cycles, say Hell’s Lovers witnessed Neenah stabbing death