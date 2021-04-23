No injuries in Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt when crews responded to a house fire in Green Bay early Friday.

At 2:21 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a multi-family home in the 300 block of N Maple Ave. They arrived to find smoke coming from the home and fire in an outside wall.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented spread to the rest of the home.

Crews stayed on scene for about two hours to make sure the fire did not spread or rekindle.

Four people who live at the home were able to return. The American Red Cross is helping them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated dollar loss is $30,000, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

