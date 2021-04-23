Local Scouts see big increase in Scouting for Food donations

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Local Scouts collected 39 percent more food during the 2021 Scouting for Food Drive.

The Bay-Lakes Council, Boy Scouts of America, collected more than 350,000 pounds of food for local pantries.

“The outpouring of support and donations from our community has been incredible! Knowing the need is even greater this year, Scouts wanted to be sure to do the best they could to fill the gap, and the community members did not disappoint,” said Alex Behrend, Director of Development for the Council.

On April 10, Scouts delivered donation bags to homes in Eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Homeowners filled up the bags with non-perishable food items and placed them outside for pickup on April 17.

The Bay-Lakes Council says they saw a 39 percent increase in donations from 2020.

The Bay-Lakes Council serves 13,000 young people in Eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. Headquarters are locate din Appleton.

