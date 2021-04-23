Advertisement

Local high school to offer first-of-its-kind diesel mechanic program

Demand for diesel mechanics is expected to rise in the years to come.
Demand for diesel mechanics is expected to rise in the years to come.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - Luxemburg-Casco will soon be home to the first high school program in the state designed specifically to train diesel mechanics.

Construction is now underway to transform the former middle school in Casco into Ahnapee Diesel.

A partnership between the district, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, and community businesses, is driving the program.

“This is about career readiness,” says Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Glenn Schlender.

The Ahnapee Diesel program will offer students from Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark and Kewaunee, the opportunity during their junior and senior years, to earn a Diesel Maintenance Technician diploma from NWTC, along with their high school diploma.

More than half of the $500,000 needed to launch program is covered by 19 local transportation-based companies.

“We raised over $280,000 in cash which does not include all of the in-kind donations of vehicles and engines and transmissions, NWTC is donating diagnostic equipment and you name it,” says Schlender.

Kinnard Farms is one of the partners happy to jump on board, considering it an investment in the company and the community.

“To really experiment with a program in a non-traditional format that we feel is going to take the best and the brightest of the field and really give them the tools to get the necessary skills they need to come back, stay in this community and get a very rewarding career, they don’t need to leave home,” says Jackie Stewart, Kinnard Farms Vice President.

As part of the program, students can also pursue a paid youth apprenticeship.

“In the diesel side of things the majority of our students are placed and they’re placed anywhere from $12-$16 an hour, they can work during the school day and receive credits, and on top of that, some of them are buying them or supporting them with a tool box, some are paying $1000 for a tool box form them if they stay with them for 3 years, they get to keep the tools,” says Michael Snowberry, Luxemburg-Casco Director of Learning Services.

“I think in the past, public educators wanted a partnership and what it meant was give us money so we can do some things, this is much more of a mutually beneficial partnership, we get our kids great experiences and employers have a workforce that they can start to look toward a pathway of new employees,” adds Schlender.

More than 20 students have already registered for the Ahnapee Diesel program.

