INTERVIEW: Bracing infrastructure for extreme weather

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Congressional Budget Office estimates the damage from hurricanes and storm-related flooding cost households, businesses and government $54 billion a year.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, has introduced legislation called the Built to Last Act to prepare the nation’s infrastructure to withstand extreme weather. The bipartisan bill was also introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, a state that’s no stranger to extreme weather.

The bill would require federal weather agencies to come up with their best, forward-looking meteorological information and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to incorporate that information into new and better building codes, standards and certifications.

Sen. Baldwin talked on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how the bill would guard our infrastructure and make it more resilient to changes in the weather. You can also read more details about the Built to Last Act by clicking here.

