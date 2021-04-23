Advertisement

Hmong are focus of Appleton COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.(KCRG File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley organizations are partnering to get the COVID-19 vaccine to more people in the Hmong community this weekend.

Ascension Wisconsin is holding a pop-up clinic Saturday at the Long Cheng Marketplace, 1804 S. Lawe St., in Appleton, for anyone 18 and older. The clinic is open from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Call (920) 328-5170 (Hmong and English).

People will receive the Moderna vaccine. A second clinic will be held at Long Cheng Marketplace on Saturday, May 22, to give everyone their second dose.

The Wisconsin Department of Human Services reported Thursday that 34% of Wisconsin’s Asian population has had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, second only to Whites at 38.6%, but they lag behind in being fully vaccinated, with 19.1% of Asians fully vaccinated compared to 28.3% of Whites.

The vaccination clinic is a partnership of (listed alphabetically): Ascension Wisconsin, CAP Services, The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Long Cheng Marketplace, Red Shoes Inc., Tri-County Multicultural Communications Committee (TCMCC), United Way of the Fox Cities, and Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association (WUCMAA).

