Gov. Evers vetoes Republican bill banning vaccine requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican-backed bills that would have prevented health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine or closing churches during the pandemic.

Evers said in his veto messages Friday that he objected to the bills because they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic.

The action has little immediate effect. There is no state order limiting how many people can gather in churches or any indoor venue, although there are some limited local ordinances. There are also no mandates in place from state or local health officials requiring vaccines for the general public.

The governor signed three other bills into law Friday:

Expand the definition of stalking to include text messages, emails and other electronic communications or causing a device to ring or generate notifications repeatedly; add sending physical or electronic material to a victim’s family, household, employer, coworkers or friends as “course of conduct” for stalking.

Require Department of Workforce Development to establish rules so tipped employees can be required to electronically sign or acknowledge the counting of tips to fulfill the employer’s requirement to pay the minimum wage.

Expand the purposes for using money generated from the sale of state-owned properties controlled by the Department of Natural Resources. Proceeds could be used to acquire or develop land or easements or fund costs payable to the Department of Administration (but not for program administration costs). The Every other year, the DNR must submit a report to relevant legislative committees about land sold and how proceeds were used.

