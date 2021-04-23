Advertisement

Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced in June.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., by Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who is white, is already locked away in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison, held in a single cell for his own safety.

Even though he was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder. While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Police say members of the Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club witnessed a deadly stabbing in Neenah.
Police search Eagle Nation Cycles, say Hell’s Lovers witnessed Neenah stabbing death
Dash camera video shows pileup on I-41 near Slinger
WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger
Cardi B performing at the 61st Grammy Awards, Photo Date: 2/10/2019
Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman
Wisconsin passes 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
‘I’m in!’: Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
COVID vaccines recommended for pregnant women