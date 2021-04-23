A BIT UNSETTLED HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

It’s a quiet start to the morning here in NE Wisconsin. We’ve had some high clouds moving their way into the area but overall not a bad start to the morning. Throughout the rest of the day, we’ll see more clouds work their way into our area with maybe a few isolated showers popping up later into the day (this evening mostly). Highs today will be in the mid 50s for most.

Tomorrow, scattered rain is possible throughout the day. There could even be a few flakes or a mix for some areas North of Green Bay but any accumulations are not likely. Sunday looks to dry out but it will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Changes in the forecast are in store to start next week.

There’s additional rain chances almost every day next week... That includes the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, it looks like the risk of severe weather will be LOW.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: SW then NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A SLIGHT chance of late sprinkles or a shower especially late. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers possible. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy, but milder. A chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, and warmer. Rain and storms possible late. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Breezy with showers. HIGH: 58

