3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Making oxygen on Mars

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s oxygen on Mars. It’s thanks to NASA and a whole lotta MOXIE.

First Alert Weather meteorologist and avowed space geek Brad Spakowitz updates us on the latest successful missions on the fourth rock from the Sun, including the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (just call it MOXIE) and the second flight of the first interplanetary helicopter, Ingenuity.

