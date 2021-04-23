Advertisement

2 Myles 4 Autism returns for 10th year

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 10th annual 2 Myles 4 Autism run/walk is Saturday, April 24.

The 2.5 mile event is named for Bayport High School senior Myles Welnetz.

The 2021 race is virtual so you can participate at a location of your choosing. CLICK HERE to register.

Myles is about to turn 18. After graduation, he plans to go to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in a program for students with disabilities.

Myles’ family and the Howard-Suamico School District joined together to create the run/walk. It raises awareness about autism and money to help kids with autism learn job skills.

“What we’ve been able to do and put most of our focus on is using that money for training, training for teachers, training for parents, training for special education aides, but also training for a child with autism. We sponsor a seat at Project Search. Project Search is a program through Bellin Hospital where people with disabilities can learn skills on the job,” says dad Ryan Welnetz.

Registration is open until the end of April, but most people will take part on Saturday.

