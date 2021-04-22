Volunteers trim trees, keep items out of landfills for Earth Day

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - There were plenty of Earth Day initiatives happening locally on Thursday.

At Heckrodt Preserve in Menasha, volunteers trimmed the shoots of poplar trees so they don’t take over the prairie land.

Brad Creighton with Volunteer Fox Cities said, ”When it comes down to Earth Day, any day, volunteering is so important to give back to the community, whether it’s something you can do yourself, whether you want to get together with one person or a team, whatever you feel safe doing. There’s always places and agencies and groups like Heckrodt or others looking for help every day of the week,”

In Neenah, Goodwill held a special donation drive to keep items out of landfills. Goodwill of Northcentral Wisconsin parked a truck at Miron Construction to receive donations.

“When you donate, it’s going to a great cause. It’s going back into your community. Not only are you keeping items out of the landfill, but you’re helping support, elevate people with various barriers to employment,” Goodwill NCW brand manager Gabrielle Dorn said.

If you missed the donation drive, Goodwill has 27 area locations that will accept your items.

