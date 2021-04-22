UNSETTLED STRETCH OF WEATHER AHEAD

After a clear start to the night, more clouds start to arrive overnight. Any early sun Friday will give way to thickening clouds. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a later day shower or sprinkle, but most will be dry throughout the day with temperatures in the 50s. A better chance of sowers return Friday night and especially Saturday. IT won’t be a washout, but there will be showers at times. Sunday looks dry but cooler again - Upper 40s to around 50.

There’s additional rain chances almost every day next week... That includes the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, it looks like the risk of severe weather will be LOW.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. High clouds late. Not as cold. LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A SLIGHT chance of late sprinkles or a shower especially late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy, but milder. A chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, and warmer. Rain at late or at NIGHT... Thunder possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Breezy with showers. HIGH: 56

