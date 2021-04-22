Advertisement

UNSETTLED STRETCH OF WEATHER AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a clear start to the night, more clouds start to arrive overnight. Any early sun Friday will give way to thickening clouds. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a later day shower or sprinkle, but most will be dry throughout the day with temperatures in the 50s. A better chance of sowers return Friday night and especially Saturday. IT won’t be a washout, but there will be showers at times. Sunday looks dry but cooler again - Upper 40s to around 50.

There’s additional rain chances almost every day next week... That includes the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, it looks like the risk of severe weather will be LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. High clouds late. Not as cold. LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A SLIGHT chance of late sprinkles or a shower especially late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy, but milder. A chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, and warmer. Rain at late or at NIGHT... Thunder possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Breezy with showers. HIGH: 56

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video shows pileup on I-41 near Slinger
WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Jeffrey Belisle is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
De Pere man charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Neenah Police say one person is in custody and another person is wanted following a weekend...
1 arrested, 1 wanted by Neenah Police following weekend homicide
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission

Latest News

April 22 Noon Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild April weather
First Alert Weather
TODAY’S FORECAST FEATURES SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES
April 22 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to normal
First Alert Weather
NORMAL APRIL TEMPERATURES RETURN