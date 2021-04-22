Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rapper Cardi B is taking issue with a Wisconsin congressman who criticized her Grammy performance during a speech on the House floor.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican, said he has received complaints in his office about Cardi B’s performance last month at the Grammy Awards which he said “millions of Americans would view” as “inconsistent with basic decency.” She and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song “WAP.”

Grothman joins many other conservatives who have criticized the performance, which featured scantily clad dancers. Cardi B responded on Twitter, saying Grothman was ignoring more important issues like police brutality.

This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about 🤔 https://t.co/k2ZBn9gONA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

.@iamcardib is 100% right.



Congress should be focused on ending police violence against Black people—not policing Black women's bodies.



This Wisconsin Congressman supports @iamcardib's freedom to express herself and control her own body. https://t.co/KUsJ78pzvR — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) April 22, 2021

