Police: Photos show Hell’s Lovers who witnessed Neenah stabbing death
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Police have released new photos from the investigation into the deadly stabbing of Rodger Ridgeway.
The photos show members of the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club who allegedly witnessed the killing.
Neenah Police say the suspects and witnesses entered Eagle Nation Cycles after the crime.
If you have information, call police at (920) 886-6033.
Suspect Mandel L. Roy is in custody.
Police continue to search for female suspect Terran R. Colwell, 28.
On about midnight on April 17, Rodger Ridgeway was found dead in the 200 block of Martens Street. Police say Ridgway was stabbed multiple times. Officers haven’t released a possible motive for the crime.
