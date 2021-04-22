Police: Photos show Hell’s Lovers who witnessed Neenah stabbing death

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Police have released new photos from the investigation into the deadly stabbing of Rodger Ridgeway.

The photos show members of the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club who allegedly witnessed the killing.

Neenah Police say the suspects and witnesses entered Eagle Nation Cycles after the crime.

Police say members of the Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club witnessed a deadly stabbing in Neenah. (Neenah Police Department)

If you have information, call police at (920) 886-6033.

Suspect Mandel L. Roy is in custody.

Police continue to search for female suspect Terran R. Colwell, 28.

On about midnight on April 17, Rodger Ridgeway was found dead in the 200 block of Martens Street. Police say Ridgway was stabbed multiple times. Officers haven’t released a possible motive for the crime.

Neenah Police say one person is in custody and another person is wanted following a weekend homicide. (Neenah Police Department)

