Outdoor concerts in the works for Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Live outdoor concerts will soon be back in the Oshkosh area.

On Wednesday, organizers announced a Los Angeles based company has signed a long-term lease for Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh.

The area was previously home to events such as Country USA and Rock USA, which were owned by Hypervibe.

RELATED: Hypervibe to file for bankruptcy, process expected to allow refunds for Country USA, Rock USA ticketholders

RELATED: Dozens who bought tickets for Rock USA and Country USA haven’t received funds

RELATED: Frustration mounting after no refunds offered yet for canceled Country USA, Rock USA events

Officials with the new company, called Danny Wimmer Presents, say they have been working with the City of Oshkosh, the Town of Nekimi, and Winnebago County to create plans for a new venue concept in the area.

Some concerts are already planned for this summer, with more details on what should be expected being released in the coming weeks.

In 2022, the company says it plans to create new annual festivals and attract unique concert experiences.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.