Advertisement

Outdoor concerts in the works for Oshkosh

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Live outdoor concerts will soon be back in the Oshkosh area.

On Wednesday, organizers announced a Los Angeles based company has signed a long-term lease for Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh.

The area was previously home to events such as Country USA and Rock USA, which were owned by Hypervibe.

RELATED: Hypervibe to file for bankruptcy, process expected to allow refunds for Country USA, Rock USA ticketholders

RELATED: Dozens who bought tickets for Rock USA and Country USA haven’t received funds

RELATED: Frustration mounting after no refunds offered yet for canceled Country USA, Rock USA events

Officials with the new company, called Danny Wimmer Presents, say they have been working with the City of Oshkosh, the Town of Nekimi, and Winnebago County to create plans for a new venue concept in the area.

Some concerts are already planned for this summer, with more details on what should be expected being released in the coming weeks.

In 2022, the company says it plans to create new annual festivals and attract unique concert experiences.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Channel Deja Bennett
Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay
Taylor Conklin
Hobart man charged with sexual assault of a child by use of threat, repeated acts of sexual assault
Dash camera video shows pileup on I-41 near Slinger
WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger
Man’s body found in Lake Winnebago, investigation underway

Latest News

Suamico native describes road to Beijing paralympics
Suamico native describes road to Beijing paralympics
1 arrested, 1 wanted by Neenah Police following weekend homicide
State lawmakers reintroduce CLEAR Act to address PFAS contamination
Evers orders use of force updates for state law enforcement